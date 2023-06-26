Diletta Leotta explosive: pink dress and bikini by the sea, delirious fans

Serie A championship finishedcountdown towards the birth that travels fast (just over a month to go, mid-August is the expected date), return to Dazn (after Napoli-Sampdoria with cut out dress and super slit) expected probably around the 3rd or 4th day, but for Diletta Leotta relaxation is partial. The muse of Italian football in fact in these days he continues his weekly commitment on the radio (on 105 from 12 to 13 with Daniele Battaglia).

At the weekend, however, Karius’s partner – with which he celebrated the birthday: the goalkeeper recently turned 30: “Happy birthday love” she wrote to him accompanying some photos while they dance or with Diletta and Loris in the DJ version – she allowed herself a few hours of rest in Forte dei Marmi. “It’s good to be in Love”, writes Diletta Leotta accompanying some explosive shots with a little pink dress that enchants her 8.7 million followers.

And then here’s a video with the Sicilian showgirl and presenter with her (sweet) belly by the Tuscan sea. Look at the photos in the gallery.

