Diletta Leotta sixth month of pregnancy: am I leaving on August 16?

Diletta Leotta is now in the sixth month of pregnancy. The queen of Serie A now sees the end of the championship (the last day is scheduled for this weekend) and then she will be able to concentrate 100% on the birth of the baby she is expecting with Loris Karius.

Due date? “Perhaps on my own day, the 16th (August), I don’t know if it’s positive or not. Having a birthday in August is lame, I’ve always celebrated alone, “she told CorSera. The muse of Italian football will return to work after giving birth but not immediately (bear in mind that the next Serie A starts again on August 20th).

Diletta Leotta: “I wanted to call my daughter Ofelia, but…”

Diletta Leotta confesses that she wanted to name her daughter Ofelia after her mother, but the future grandmother opposed it: “She told me it was a disgrace, that she suffered from it all her life”.

Diletta Leotta pregnant: on December 24th I understood that..

Diletta Leotta realized she was pregnant on December 24th. “I understood that something was wrong because I was in Catania at a lunch with friends. I love beer for lunch, but I felt a very strange taste, there was something wrong. I took the test and it came back positive”.

Diletta Leotta and Karius: “With him love to the nth degree. Loris dad? He will be very sweet”

What did Leotta think when she was sure of pregnancy with Karius future dad? “I said to myself: it’s not like if you’ve been together for 10 years, you follow a precise path, you get married, you have children, then it’s certain that you’ll stay together forever. There’s no rule. I felt fear, but also total joy with Loris, love to the nth degree, enthusiasm skyrocketing”.

Karius? “I’m sure he’ll be a sweet dad.” Marriage to the Newcastle goalkeeper? “I’m thinking about marriage but he has to ask me. I’m a traditionalist in this”.

Diletta Leotta and Karius goalkeeper… in Serie A?

Long distance relationship with Karius? Diletta Leotta explains: “Newcastle is very uncomfortable, with no direct flights, either via Paris or via Amsterdam. For the moment it’s gone well. Then we’ll see the next destination. Do I hope he can come to Italy? Selfishly yes, but I wish him the best from a sporting point of view “

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, wedding in sight?

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius could get married. “I’m thinking about marriage but he has to ask me. I’m a traditionalist in this”.

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius: “Total love at first sight”

“I was having dinner with my friends in a club, Loris enters and I say: girls, the man of my life has entered. Total love at first sight – she says Diletta Leotta al Corsera – Then we didn’t make eye contact that much, I hadn’t recognized him. At one point she leaves, but he comes back to the door, smiles at me and says hello. We were there until 4 in the morning talking, I immediately liked it”,

Diletta Leotta explosive in a bathing suit and overalls. The photos

Meanwhile, Diletta Leotta mail remains the queen of social media even in these weeks of pregnancy. His photos? In an electric blue one-piece swimsuit, by the pool, with a T-shirt and overalls or an orange blouse. All clicked and filled with hearts by his followers. The tummy grows, the shapes are explosive and mamma Diletta is beautiful, sweet and radiant more than ever.

Subscribe to the newsletter

