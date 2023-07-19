Diletta Leotta, explosive bikinis: lady Karius makes you dizzy

Diletta Leotta’s pregnancy period is about to end (the baby will probably be born in mid-August): in the meantime, the conductor of Dazn does not fail to give photos from Sicily. “Salt kisses” (Salty kisses) writes in his postcards sent to fans via social media: the latest show the goalkeeper’s partner Loris Karius at the sea. A shot from above with a breathtaking panorama behind it. The muse of Serie A (where he will return to tell the games, probably towards the third or fourth day of the next championship) she is more beautiful and radiant than ever.



Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius score with Mamma Dilettante

And speaking of Karius: the next episode of the Mamma Dilettante podcast will see the ex Liverpool protagonist in the studio of his beloved Diletta Leotta. Revelations and anecdotes are awaited on how the couple is experiencing this countdown that will make them mom and dad.

In the last episode the guest had been Vanessa Incontradawho had told his backfire (and not only that: here all the other confessions).

And recently Elisabetta Canalis had also been a special guest star of the Mamma Dilettante podcast.

Diletta Leotta in Sicily? The queens of Sardinia are Elisabetta Canalis and Melissa Satta

What if Diletta Leotta illuminate his beloved “Sicily”: there Sardinia he sees the former showgirls as stars Elisabetta Canalis – Melissa Sattapaparazzi on the Costa Smeralda together and with them at their side Georgian Cimpeanu (Iceman, Kickboxing phenomenon) e Matthew Berrettini (the champion of blue tennis, fresh from a good Wimbledon: round of 16 by snatching a set from Carlos Alcaraz then executioner of Novak Djokovic in the final). About Satta-Berrettini some gossip talks about an upcoming marriage proposal. Maybe…





Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini, Elisabetta Canalis and Georgian Cimpeanu :

holidays in Sardinia (photo Chi)



