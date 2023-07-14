Diletta Leotta bikini and explosive shapes from Sicily

Increasingly explosive forms and a dazzling smile: the social ‘postcards’ he sends from Sicily show off a radiant Diletta Leotta. The moment of birth is approaching (the happy event is more or less a month away). “Karius is the most envied boyfriend in the world,” writes one fan.

Meanwhile, however, the queen of football on pay TV never stops. In these hours the new episode of the successful podcast is out Amateur Mom (produced by Dopcast). And the protagonist of the new episode is Elisabetta Canalis. Let’s see what they said.

ELISABETTA CANALIS TO DILETTA LEOTTA (PODCAST AMATEUR MOM): “THE PREGNANCY PERIOD WAS PARTICULARLY HARD”

On the period of pregnancy Elisabetta Canalis said in the episode of Diletta Leotta’s podcast: “Let’s be honest, anyone who works with their body, with their image has a problem… you can’t see yourself anymore! I had moments where I was very down because I saw my body changing so much. The aesthetic part was difficult to overcome, but not impossible because then the positive feeling for your little girl who is growing takes over, she is healthy and is on her way, all this overshadows the aesthetic factor ”.

Elisabetta Canalis has no doubts about the relationship with her daughter Skyler and her future: “I’m delighted to have had a girl even if Skyler is actually a “boy”, she’s not a princess, she’s very similar to me in this […] we share a lot of things together and she sometimes copies my attitudes, it’s crazy how we pass everything on to our children without wanting to, they absorb everything. […] I hope my daughter does what makes her happy […] whatever he wants to do as long as he’s happy.”

On the use of social networks and the decision to show her daughter, the showgirl tells Diletta Leotta: “For a long time I never showed Skyler on social media, then some time ago I hosted a refugee family in my house, a mother with two children who were slightly older than Skyler and it often happened that we took pictures together with all the children and because I hadn’t yet shown Skyler on social media, I always covered her, in the end I decided that it no longer made sense ”.

