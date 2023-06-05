Diletta Leotta: cut out dress, super slit and… Napoli-Sampdoria and the last league goal with Dazn

Diletta Leotta ends the Serie A season at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with the Scudetto party of Napoli (who beat Sampdoria 2-0). The muse of Italian football (who is about to launch a new podcast and then… read here) did the last live season on Dazn, with a very elegant black cut-out dress that highlighted the sweet shapes of a future mother and the baby bump. On August 16 (the Catania showgirl’s birthday) the child conceived with the Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius (who should have been called Ophelia, but then… read here)

Diletta Leotta and Karius goalkeeper… from Naples

At the end of the match, Diletta Leotta took a photo with the Scudetto Cup (raised by Captain Di Lorenzo), one with Viktor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker of the Italian champion team and published Instagram posts and stories with shots and videos (while he interviews Luciano Spalletti together with Ciro Ferrara, Dazn commentator) from the Naples stadium. And among the Neapolitan fans there are those who have made a market proposal: “Diletta did us good, let’s take his Karius as second in goal for next season daiii”.

In the meantime, Serie A goes on vacation and will return to the field on the weekend of August 20 with the first day of the new championship. Diletta Leotta should give birth shortly before her and we will probably see her again on the playing fields towards September.

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, true love









READ ALSO





Roland Garros, Oceane Dodin: French Camila Giorgi between thongs and bikinis

Subscribe to the newsletter

