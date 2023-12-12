Diletta Leotta challenges Belen Rodriguez: sexy tattoo of lady Karius

Diletta Leotta allows himself a little relaxation in the midst of the sea of ​​non-stop work, given that Serie A this year doesn't even stop for Christmas (championship round on 22-23 December) or New Year's Eve (also played on the 30th) and then there's the program on Radio 105 which airs every morning from Monday to Friday. And who knows, there might be some other surprises in store on his social channels soon…

Diletta Leotta sensual tattoo. “Did you also zoom in on the star?”

In the meantime, however Dazn sports presenter has some photos taken under the Christmas tree with the daughter Aria (given by the German footballer and Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius) and with her there is also Elodie (fresh from the triumphant concerts at the Mediolanum Forum), as well as always in the swimming pool with the baby in her arms. But this last shot caused quite an earthquake on social media: in fact, some followers noticed an unpublished tattoo of Diletta Leotta posing in a swimsuit. “Did you also zoom in on the star?”, they write in support of the post.

Diletta Leotta tattoo: star in the groin area. Belen Rodriguez's butterfly challenge

A tattoo more or less in the groin area, like Belen Rodriguez's famous butterfly, remained in history: the Argentine showgirl hypnotized all of Italy by walking down the stage of the Ariston theater in Sanremo. And now here is the star of Karius' companion: “There are those who saw the star and those who zoomed in” comments a fan of Diletta Leotta.

“I want to be a tattoo artist,” jokes another user. Check out the photo in the gallery above

Belen Rodriguez, the 'butterfly' who conquered the Sanremo Festival (photo Ipa)



