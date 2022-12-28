Diletta Leotta show: the exercises of the After Xmas challenge

After three days of parties, lunches and dinners it’s time to get back in shape. AND Diletta Leotta throw his After Xmas challenge it’s all the rage online: the Sicilian starlet puts on a show with a series of exercises to recover the lost line… “And you can do it? Try to do it after all these eats”, is the challenge of Diletta Leotta. “If I do this stuff, I find myself in intensive care on the second repetition,” comments jokingly one of the showgirl’s followers on her Instagram page.

Diletta Leotta, After Xmas challenge. Video





Diletta Leotta, Christmas in Sicily with family: here is Loris Karius

Diletta Leotta in these Christmas days she allowed herself some well-deserved rest in hers Catania with family and friends, under the ‘spring’ sun that is heating up Southern Italy in this period. And with her also appeared in the Instagram stories boyfriend and Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius (read here). For Diletta, it will soon be time to go back to work: from Serie A up Dazn which restarts after the World Cup in Qatar (midweek round with a bang on 4 January: Inter-Napoli big match) at Radio 105 where he leads every morning with Daniele Battaglia 105 Take Away.

Subscribe to the newsletter

