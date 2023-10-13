Diletta Leotta in a bikini in the Sicilian sea in October

“In my favorite place”, writes Diletta Leotta on social media, posting some photos from Sicily. The showgirl from Catania and sports presenter on Dazn he allows himself a few days of relaxation given the pause in Serie A, which has stopped for the national team break (Italy-Malta in Bari and then a trip to England, an almost decisive stage on the road to qualification Euro 2024).

Diletta Leotta posts some photos with the sea in the background: this very hot, almost summery October invites you to escape to the beach. So here is the Sicilian showgirl in costume: a bikini that shows her top physical shape, about two months after birth of little Aria had with her partner Loris Karius.

Read alsoElodie returns EloDea version: Lady Iannone sexy lingerie and knocks out the gossip See also Two new coaches in the League make themselves felt at the start of the championship

Diletta Leotta and Karius, the goalkeeper’s ‘hand touch’ from… “Var”

The Newcastle goalkeeper also went to Sicily with his Diletta. The two pose in a photo hugging each other, with the hand of the German footballer sliding down towards side B of the Leotta.

A sure catch from… a great goalkeeper! “Let’s look at the var: the touch is there”, a funny comment from a follower.

“What a save Karius”, adds another fan of the couple. Photos in the gallery!

Read alsoThe footballer gets naked on OnlyFans, the author’s goals

Subscribe to the newsletter

