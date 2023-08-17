The presenter gave birth to her first child at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius became parents of little Aria. The eldest daughter of the presenter and the footballer was born on Wednesday 16 August at 08:47 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Diletta herself made the news public with a post shared on her Instagram page.

On Wednesday 16 August, Diletta Leotta celebrated her 32nd birthday in the best possible way. In fact, the presenter gave birth to her first child Air, born at 08:47 at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. An immense joy that mum and dad who couldn’t wait to meet their firstborn.

As already anticipated, Diletta Leotta herself announced the birth of Aria with a post shared on her Instagram page. The presenter has posted an image of her that portrays her with her partner Loris Karius and to the little one, to whom he dedicated a moving message. These were his words:

Today I am reborn with you. Welcome Aria. You are the best gift we could ever receive.

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius have become parents of Aria: the choice of the name

Shortly before the birth of little Aria, Diletta Leotta gave an interview in which she revealed that she would have chosen the first name of his daughter only after having looked into her eyes. These were the words released to the newspaper ‘Gazzetta dello Sport”:

The name? I want to look into her eyes first. I decided to do so, to follow my instincts.

There are many who in the last few hours have sent messages of good wishes to Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius for the birth of little Aria. The first shots of the presenter and the footballer holding little Aria in her arms are making the rounds on the web and have moved everyone.