Diletta Leotta is back. After the joy of motherhood in August (the 16th, her birthday, the little girl was born Air fruit of love with Loris Karius), the showgirl most loved by Italian football fans has started hers in recent days football season on Dazn and he did it with a bang on the occasion of Inter-Milan derby at San Siro won by Simone Inzaghi’s team.

“Thousands of enthusiasm! Thanks to all of you for the super welcome, I couldn’t wait to come back”, he wrote in a social post to thank his fans. And with it some photos of his look with which she took to the pitch at the Meazza: black blouse, slight neckline and bare back.

With all due respect to Markus Thuram (a spectacular performance by the Frenchman), Lautaro Martinez (author of world-class plays), Mkhitaryan (a brace that brought Milan to their knees) e Frattesi (the goal with the exclamation point: 5-1 and everyone in the shower), the best goal was scored by Diletta Leotta.

Diletta Leotta, sensual jacket (which opens). what a goal at Milan Fashion Week 2023

And while waiting for the new round of the championship, the Sicilian showgirl has given herself a few hours in recent hours Milan Fashion Week: the selfie in the elevator with the super sensual jacket worn and the photo (with the jacket opening slightly…) together with the Fashion stylist Anna Dello Russo they left fans speechless.

