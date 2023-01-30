Diletta Leotta and padel: what a show with Alessandro Borghese, Max Giusti and Junior Cally

Diletta Leotta, Alessandro Borghese, Max Giusti and Junior Cally: a poker star performed at Padel Palace in Milan on the Open Day on Friday 27 January.

The new indoor facility has 5 courts – 3 doubles and 2 singles – heated and of the latest generation, open 365 days a year.

Not only that: in the spring it will also arrive therebistro area of ​​chef Alessandro Borghesebecoming in fact a pole of attraction for sportsmen and lovers of cooking.



Diletta Leotta and Karius: “I lost the padel bet with him”

Diletta, how did your passion for padel begin?

“It’s a very fun game, nice to play it with friends and colleagues. I have to say I’m not very good, I have to improve, I can do much more so I’ll take lessons to become unbeatable”

What do you feel you need to improve on?

“In managing pressure, because it’s very important. When you’re at the point where you’re about to win and then you lose everything. It’s all a question of your head”

We recently saw you try your hand at a mixed doubles padel match with Karius. How did she do?

“Good. I lost (laughs). I missed a dinner unfortunately”

Did you make a bet?

“Of course. It’s always nice to make a little bet when you play padel!”

Diletta Leotta, Max Giusti, Alessandro Borghese and Junior Cally (Instagram ilettaleotta)



So you’ll have to take revenge somehow…

“First I have to do some lessons here at Padel Palace with the master…”

Then you beat him…

“I’ll Win Some Dinner”

How is the long-distance story going between you and Loris Karius: you in Milan, him in England since he plays in the Premier League with Newcastle. What’s it like managing a story from so far away?

“Simple enough”

Diletta Leotta on Napoli: “Kvaratskhelia is a crazy player”

How are you experiencing this Napoli that is dominating Serie A (50 points with 12 points ahead of second-placed Milan)?

“We were on the pitch during the match between Napoli and Juventus which was very exciting (5-1 for the Neapolitan team, ed). I never expected a match like this. I imagined it could be an extraordinary match, but seeing this Napoli so I live, there at the Maradona Stadium, with that crowd.. It has an incredible effect. I wish Napoli all the best and congratulate Luciano Spalletti who has done and is doing an extraordinary job.”







Of this Naples of wonders who is the footballer who impressed you the most?

“Kvaratskhelia because it’s not easy to arrive and be so effective, to join a group so instantly. I think he’s a crazy player. And also for the Georgian fans who come to see him at Maradona… It’s nice to see that there are players of this caliber in our championship”

Diletta Leotta in full sport: from padel to football, yoga and …

Diletta and sport: besides padel, what do you like to practice?

“I enjoy experimenting a bit with everything. In addition to padel, I do yoga, all kinds of sports… Swimming: now I’ve started again with the pool. In my week I always manage to put in forty minutes-an hour of sport a day “

You play lots of sports, you follow football… Do you play it?

“I’m not very strong, I have to tell the truth. I improved on dribbling, I made 10 but I had heels. I’ve never exceeded the record of 10. I have to train in that too. Let’s see if I’ll be able to include football as a sport how practical”

What position would you like to play: goalkeeper, defender or striker?

“I think striker”

Do you score?

“Yes, I’m going to score. I hope… (laughs, ed)”

