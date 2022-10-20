The beautiful journalist from Dazn has started a relationship with the Newcastle goalkeeper
A new love for Diletta Leotta. According to Gente reports, the beautiful Dazn journalist has started a relationship with Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius. The two have been following each other on Instagram for a few weeks and it is rumored that Leotta is doing an intensive English language course that she is following to better relate to him.
Karius was the negative protagonist of the Champions League final four years ago, in Kiev, in which his Liverpool were defeated 3-1 by Real Madrid. Unforgettable the two ducks that allowed the Spanish club to raise the Champions League in the sky.
October 19th – 11:11 pm
