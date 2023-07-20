Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius… that first meeting in Paris

Loris Karius confesses that when he met Diletta Leotta in Paris he never expected to become a father so soon. “At our first meeting I didn’t think about this kind of thing. It would have been a bit excessive. To be honest I was just having dinner, chatting a bit. I was just having fun. It would be an exaggeration to say that on the first night I could imagine that today we would have a child. At that moment I didn’t think about it. Maybe now we can have one, two or three children. I don’t think we have to plan for the future already”, his words during the podcast Amateur Mom.

Diletta Leotta, the anecdote to Mamma Dilettante. “”Once my father picked me up at the disco and…”

During the talk with Loris Karius, Diletta Leotta recalls a nice anecdote related to her adolescence. «Once my father picked me up at a disco in Sicily and went to the DJ. Once there he told him to call me, in front of everyone. It was a huge nightclub. The DJ stopped the music and said: “Little Beloved your father is waiting for you outside”. And I thought, “No, I don’t believe it.” My friends started crying with laughter.” Something Loris would never do to her daughter. “If you deny something to someone too often, then they feel more like doing it. You have to find the right balance.”

See also Vice President Romei: "Let's work for a solid and safe Sampdoria" READ ALSO Diletta Leotta, explosive bikinis: lady Karius from above makes you dizzy

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, which mum and dad will they be? Their confessions to Amateur Mom

What dad will Loris Karius be? And which mother will Diletta Leotta be? In this episode of Mamma Dilettante, Diletta and Loris confront each other with an open heart about what will be their greatest adventure together. From breastfeeding in public to who will wake up at night, up to the first boyfriend … how will Loris react? Password: complicity.

Subscribe to the newsletter

