Diletta Leotta and Karius in Miami: kisses and love. Gossip

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius: love at full speed a You love me. Passionate kisses in the water for the Catania showgirl and muse of the Serie A football (face of Dazn) and the German goalkeeper who plays in Premier League in Newcastle (after years of defending the goal of Liverpool by Klopp). The couple was paparazzi by the photographers of the Mondadori magazine, directed by Alfonso Signorini, Who under the Miami sun: romantic getaway in the heat taking advantage of the championship break for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.







Diletta Leotta and Karius, the “blond Can Yaman”

Loris Karius is not only a famous football goalkeeper, but is also considered one of the most beautiful athletes in the world: many have compared him to Can YamanTurkish actor loved by women all over the world and former flame of his own Diletta Leotta. And there are those who coined the nickname “Can (Yaman) blond” against Loris Karius. The love story between Diletta Leotta and the former Liverpool goalkeeper began about a month and a half ago: the convict was a business meeting in London. There the spark struck and, according to what the gossip chronicles tell, Karius has already met Ophelia, the mother of Dazn’s presenter.







