We talked about it last week. The dream wedding of Diletta Leotta And Loris Karius between different outfits, a ceremony in Vulcano, the splendid Sicilian island of the Aeolian Islands, and many elegant guests, it caused a lot of talk. The two are now officially husband and wife. As always, rumor after rumor leads to a complete “x-ray” of the accessories and details of the ceremony.

After about two years of relationship, Diletta Leotta and her husband pronounced the fateful yes at the altar last Saturday afternoon, celebrating in a exclusive location together with family and friends. After the celebrations, the two are spending a few more days together at the luxury resort.

The spouses organized, in total, a celebration of three days to begin their now official union in style and to honor the promise of eternal love they exchanged. Numerous friends and celebrities from the world of football and entertainment attended the event. Spotted at the ceremony were names such as Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti, Elisabetta Canalis, Chiara Ferragni, Elena Barolo and many others.

The celebrations also included a “pre-wedding party” with a strict dress code total white, the ceremony and the reception. To conclude, a relaxing day between the sea and the swimming pool was organised. The bride showed off a 3-in-1 transformable dress, a lace creation with sophisticated floral motifs, which allowed her to change her look throughout the day.

Diletta Leotta completed her look with the inevitable and splendid jewels. These are accessories designed by Damiani, the same brand that also created the wedding rings. The couple opted for two personalized rings in rose gold and diamonds to seal the oath of love. Damiani offers both traditional and modern wedding rings, these are part of a collection that cannot be described as “mind-boggling”.

On the brand’s official website, models similar to those chosen by Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius have a variable price. The simplest model costs 1,190 euros, while the higher-end “Belle Epoque” model costs 5,940 euros. The cost of the wedding rings of the spouses, therefore, should reach this figure at most.