Diletta Leotta, the revelation of dad Loris Karius: “I would have preferred to have a boy”

Loris Karius during the Mamma Dilettante podcast with Diletta Leotta explained that he would like his daughter to take the sense of organization and punctuality from him. While from mom: «You are always positive, and always in a good mood. You are always friendly and open with other people.’ The goalkeeper who played in the Premier League for Newcastle last season also confessed: «You were happy that day when we found out it was a girl. Instead, I said: ‘No, I wanted a boy'”.



Diletta Leotta, Loris Karius: “I’ll be a super cool father”

Loris Karius speaking of the arrival of the birth of the child (the birth of Diletta Leotta should be around mid-August) said: “You can’t be fully prepared for this, there will be a lot of chaos I think, but I’m positive and maybe I haven’t realized well yet. Things will change, the way you see things, your priorities will be different. I think it’s a partnership and we have to work together and we shouldn’t leave all the work to one person. We’ll see, but we’ll have to work together.” Loris Karius then added: «I will be a ‘super cool’ father.

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius… that first meeting in Paris

Loris Karius confesses that when he met Diletta Leotta in Paris he never expected to become a father so soon. “At our first meeting I didn’t think about this kind of thing. It would have been a bit excessive. To be honest I was just having dinner, chatting a bit. I was just having fun. It would be an exaggeration to say that on the first night I could imagine that today we would have a child. At that moment I didn’t think about it. Maybe now we can have one, two or three children. I don’t think we have to plan for the future already”, his words during the podcast Amateur Mom.

Diletta Leotta, the anecdote to Mamma Dilettante. “”Once my father picked me up at the disco and…”

During the talk with Loris Karius, Diletta Leotta recalls a nice anecdote related to her adolescence. «Once my father picked me up at a disco in Sicily and went to the DJ. Once there he told him to call me, in front of everyone. It was a huge nightclub. The DJ stopped the music and said: “Little Beloved your father is waiting for you outside”. And I thought, “No, I don’t believe it.” My friends started crying with laughter.” Something Loris would never do to her daughter. “If you deny something to someone too often, then they feel more like doing it. You have to find the right balance.”

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, which mum and dad will they be? Their confessions to Amateur Mom

What dad will Loris Karius be? And which mother will Diletta Leotta be? In this episode of Mamma Dilettante, Diletta and Loris confront each other with an open heart about what will be their greatest adventure together. From breastfeeding in public to who will wake up at night, up to the first boyfriend … how will Loris react? Password: complicity.

