Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius reveal the sex of the baby | VIDEO

Easter in the family for Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, who took the opportunity to reveal the sex of the child that the Dazn presenter announced she was expecting.

“Easter Surprise” he wrote on his profile Instagram Diletta Leotta who posted a series of photos and a video of their day of celebration.

The pink on the cake decorations and the color of the balloons confirm the gender of the baby: it is a girl.

Diletta Leotta had always announced her pregnancy on social media by posting a video in which the Dazn journalist and the Newcastle goalkeeper were seen exchanging tender effusions with the visibly excited reporter.

The video had collected numerous likes and comments, including those, now inevitable for every well-known character, from the haters who accused the couple of knowing each other for too little time to conceive a child.

Diletta Leotta should be around the fifth month of pregnancy: the daughter of the journalist and the former Liverpool goalkeeper, who according to some rumors is looking for a team in Italy to be close to her beloved, should therefore be born in August.