Diletta Leotta, love letter to Loris Karius before Newcastle-Manchester United

Diletta Leotta wrote a letter to Loris Karius – published by The Athletics – before the final of the Carabao Cup (the English League Cup) between the German goalkeeper’s Newcastle and Manchester United then won by the Red Devils 2-0. Good performance by Karius, innocent of the two goals scored by Casemiro and Rashford. And after the game, the kiss with dedication to the boyfriend…

Diletta Leotta, kiss after match to Loris Karius

“Proud of you” (“Proud of you”), is the dedication of Diletta Leotta who posts a story on instagram while giving a kiss on the cheek to boyfriend Loris Karius after the English League Cup final lost by Newcastle to Manchester United

Diletta Leotta, letter to Loris Karius: “The strength with which you believe in who you are made me fall in love with you”

Diletta writes to Karius: “Your strength made me fall in love with you. Now I want a happy ending”, Here is the letter from Dazn’s star to Newcastle’s boyfriend and goalkeeper – “Dear Loris, I’d like to write you this letter tomorrow, or after, once the game that brings you back to the field after these two endless, painful and incredible years is over. At this moment I stop being the Beloved you know and, as in Canto Christmas by Charles Dickens, I wear the clothes of the ‘ghost of the past’ to make you turn around and realize the road you’ve made up to here” began the presenter. “The days spent believing in your dream, loving it, holding it in your hands until you grab it and then, brutally, seeing it snatch from you. The sad nights, the lump in your throat and the bad thoughts behind that mistake that kept you away for two years from the competition but not from your greatest passion. That green field that makes millions of children dream every day. Thanks to your team and the strength that you have passed on to each other,” he wrote. He continued: “Sure, we don’t deny it, the blow was hard, however, you taught me, life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you decide to react. And you have decided to build your future by embracing change and working even harder to get back there, to be on the front lines, once again, proud of you.” Diletta Leotta dedicates words of love to Loris Karius: “That’s why from the first moment we met, first of all, I admired your strength and your courage. You told me about your long journey of rebirth and the strength with which you believe in what you are made me fall in love with you. Sometimes taking a step back helps to take a better run-up and I’m sure that this run-up will lead you and the whole team to take flight. No one deserves it like this. As a child I always loved the fairy tales and I can’t wait to read this happy ending. With love, Diletta”.

