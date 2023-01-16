Diletta Leotta and Karius, love and padel in Milan

Diletta Leotta And Loris Karius they give themselves to padel. The love between the two continues booming, after the Christmas in Sicily and a few days on snow (“Winter wonderland”, she wrote accompanying the shots in which the star is also her little dog) here they are on the field of the Padel Palace in Milan with the trendiest sports rackets of the moment.

The presenter of Dazn and the German goalkeeper former Liverpool players spent a Sunday dedicated to sport (after a football Friday with Leotta on the lawn of the Diego Maradona Stadium to talk about the triumph of Naples on the Juventus).









Diletta Leotta, go smoothly on the Padel field. And Karius laughs it off

“Australian Open 2023, we are ready!”, the showgirl from Catania joked in her Instagram stories. Perhaps there is a bit of work to be done on the style: at a certain point Diletta sensationally smoothed the ball, between Karius laughs.

Diletta Leotta and Karius (Instagram Story dilettaleotta)





“Maybe next time” (“Maybe next time”) writes Leotta with self-irony adding emoticons that laugh too.







