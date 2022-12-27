Lautaro, Agustina Gandolfo: tan under the hot sun of Argentina

the companion ofInter striker Lautaro Martinez relax in the sun and heat in Argentina: Agustina Gandolfo give her followers a splendid costume shot.

For the couple, these are days of well-deserved rest after the long World Cup who saw theAlbicelestial win in the final against Mbappè’s France.

In a few days Lautaro will return to Milan in view of the resumption of Serie A which for theInter will immediately be very hot: the big match against the Naples by Spalletti.









Diletta Leotta, the sun of Sicily and… Karius

Relax also for Diletta Leotta. The presenter of Dazn takes the warm sun of Sicily (where he is enjoying family holidays): a spring climate that is enveloping Southern Italy in these days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

And in one of the social stories the boyfriend also appears Loris Karius: Diletta’s selfie with the Newcastle goalkeeper and the little dog of the Catania showgirl. Also for Leotta a few days of rest in view of the resumption of Serie A in the midweek round of 4 January.





