Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius are getting married

“I have to tell you something.. I said yes!”. Diletta Leotta gets married to Loris Karius. The muse of Serie A and the Newcastle goalkeeper prepare the wedding. A decision made official in these hours, but the couple had decided to do so for some time.

Diletta Leotta is getting married: she said 'yes' to Loris Karius. The photo of the ring

It is no coincidence that in the photo shown by Diletta Leotta with the ring you can see her when she was still pregnant (the baby was born in mid-August): “I waited a few months to tell you because Loris and I wanted to experience the emotions of Aria's birth as much as possible but now we are ready to dedicate ourselves to this new great goal of ours together, as a family!”, explains the Dazn presenter.

“You know the phrase 'When you're happy, pay attention to it'”, in the moment contained in these photos I was the happiest woman in the world, with Loris and with Aria who was arriving”, concludes Diletta Leotta.