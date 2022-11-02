Diletta Leotta and Karius kiss and romantic dinner in Milan

Diletta Leotta And Loris Karius they are serious: the new issue of Chi on newsstands this week publishes exclusive images of theirs romantic dinner in a restaurant in Milan. Between the host of Dazn and the former Liverpool goalkeeper and now under the Newcastle there was theirs first kiss in public. The two – they met a few weeks ago in London at a dinner with mutual friends – have not formalized their relationship, but gossip and photos have followed in the last two weeks. In short, Diletta Leotta with Karius seems to have found love and left the affair with Giacomo Cavalli.









Diletta Leotta and Karius, Halloween party in London

In the past few hours by the way Diletta Leotta was in London for a Halloween party. A user on Twitter had shared the photo stolen during the party with the presenter immortalized with Loris Karius





Subscribe to the newsletter

