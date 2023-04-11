Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, the goalkeeper becomes a DJ

It was a Sicilian Easter for Diletta Leotta And Loris Karius. There muse of Serie A and the Newcastle goalkeeper revealed the baby’s gender (the stork on the cake wears a pink bow, it will therefore be a girl) just over two weeks after the announcement of the pregnancy, and spent the weekend in the showgirl’s beloved Sicily.

From there they made their own special “Happy Easter” to followers and posted some photos of their parties.

“My Sicily” writes Diletta Leotta in an Ig place with a red dress under the sun of the enchanting Noto. And here they are dancing with friends and family with Loris Karius as the disk jockey (“The DJ is in da house”writes the presenter of Dazn and Radio 105 accompanying the video).

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius, Easter in Sicily, see the photos in the gallery.

