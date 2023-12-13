Diletta Leotta returns with Mamma Dilettante 2

After the success of the first season, with over 20 million views and downloads on YouTube, social media and streaming platforms, Diletta Leotta – speaker of Radio 105, DAZN presenter and famous face of Italian and international football – returns with Beloved Mothernt 2 to talk about motherhood and parenting.

10 unpublished episodes produced by Dopcast, available from December 18th, every Monday and Thursday, on YouTube and the main podcast distribution platforms. Among the new features of this second season, “The words weight”, that is, those words that, at a certain point in life, mothers, overcoming any embarrassment, must necessarily explain to their sons and daughters.

Diletta Leotta and Federica Pellegrini, Amateur Mom 2: water birth and “Meringue”

Opening the dance for this second round of talks is the multiple champion Federica Pellegrini. Trait d'union between the two seasons, Federica, sweetly awaiting her “Meringue” (here the latest news on Divina's birth) – this is the nickname for the baby on the way – will talk about her decision to give birth in water and the importance that sport will necessarily have in the growth of the little girl.

Diletta Leotta and Mamma Dilettante 2: Alice Campello, Antonella Clerici and the super guest mothers

Among the other mothers who will take turns in Diletta's living room, Francesca Sofia Novello, mother of Giulietta, who already shows a strong passion for two wheels like her father Valentino Rossi; Aurora Ramazzotti, which will address the delicate topic of postpartum, between hormonal swings and emotional confusion. And then again the “super mothers” Alice Campellodealing with 4 children and Martina Stella, multitasking mother, fervent supporter of her children's freedom of rebellion. There are also many ideas from the “mother of Italians” par excellence, Antonella Clerici, dealing with the first excesses of her teenage daughter. With Cristina MarinoDiletta will instead address the issue linked to physical well-being, dispelling myths and taboos linked to the bodies of young mothers.





What to do, however, if mom and dad have two diametrically opposed visions on the subject of raising children? They tell us about it Federica Nargi and Alessandro Matriamiably disagreeing on practically everything!

Finally, don't miss the episode with Luca Trapanese: single adoptive father of Alba, a little girl suffering from Down Syndrome, who will tell us about her battle against prejudice and bureaucracy. An obstacle course made possible through a single weapon: love.

The “Beloved Mothernt 2” is available on major streaming platforms and on Diletta Leotta's official YouTube channel, from 18 December, every Monday and Thursday.

“Mamma Dilettante 2” was created in collaboration with Peg Perego and Prénatal.

