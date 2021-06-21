Between Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman things are getting more and more serious. In fact, it appears the two flew to Turkey for introductions with his family.

Now among the Turkish actor Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta there is a real love. First there were rumors of an end to media “gain”, then there was talk of something not too serious … in short, many rumors about the two, but then continuous confirmations arrived.

Theirs is a real story and lately they have been together around Italy; Capri, Sicily … then, now, it seems that the two left together for the Turkey.

Let this be the moment chosen to present the Leotta to the parents of Can Yaman?

Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman from this morning in Turkey

To reveal everything was Alessandro Rosica. The latter, on social channels, said the couple Leotta-Yaman she would leave for Turkey for presentations between Diletta Leotta and his family:

Diletta in Istanbul to get to know Can’s family

Alessandro Rosica explained how she became aware of this probable reality: Diletta Leotta would record this morning’s radio show not from the studios Milan, but from Istanbul.

The gossip expert also specified that photos of the couple together with the family should not be expected Can Yaman for now, but that is likely what he claimed.

The fact remains that now it is certain: the attendance between the Leotta, face of Serie A and the actor Can Yaman it is much more than what gossips initially claimed.

There had also been rumors about the hypothetical trip to Turkey, since everyone has changed their minds and understood the seriousness of the relationship between the two. The rumors would therefore seem confirmed, we just have to see what will happen in the following days.