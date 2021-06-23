Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman are together in Turkey. It had been said that, probably, the trip would not be a simple vacation, but an opportunity to make Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman’s parents meet.

The couple formed by the conductor of Dazn and the Turkish actor has been very popular since his birth. It all dates back to a few months ago, when there were also bad taste judgments for the couple.

In short, not everyone believed in their relationship or, rather, not everyone thought it was report was born of a sincere love. Many have argued that the two wanted to “make the news” and earn as a result.

Instead, as often happens, it was just false gossip. Why Diletta Leotta is Can Yaman they are living a true love story, so much so that Can has decided to introduce the presenter to the family, in Turkey.

Can Yaman’s mother with her son and “daughter”

The mother of Can Yaman, Guldem, posted a photo on his Instagram profile. In the photo, they are seen Beloved, Can and his mother happy and smiling together.

The description left by the mother of Can Yaman it was very short but it certainly expresses a lot:

My daughter and my son

This will surely silence other gossips. In fact, it was said that in fact the family members of Can Yaman they weren’t so happy with the relationship between the son and the Leotta.

Can Yaman is Diletta Leotta they then spent moments on the boat with not only his family, but also his friends, agents and colleagues.

A beautiful holiday in Turkey, therefore, which also shows the seriousness of the relationship created between the two. Despite the many “criticisms” they have had to undergo since the beginning of their attendance, Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta they are “showing and demonstrating” that everything is going well between them and that big problems seem to be absent.