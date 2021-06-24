Diletta Leotta in Turkey with Can Yaman to meet her “mother-in-law”

Diletta Leotta she flew to Turkey with her boyfriend Can Yaman. The presenter of Dazn went to Istanbul to meet the actor’s family. And the “mother-in-law” Guldem Hanim he very much appreciated the visit of the journalist and showigrl to the point that he posted a photo with Can and Diletta writing: “My son and my daughter”. Clearer than that.

Love between Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman it goes therefore to gondie sails. The two after having a romantic holiday on the Amalfi Coast are therefore in the country of the actor of the popular soap Daydreamer for the official presentations of Diletta and to visit dream places such as the Holy Mosque of the Great Hagia Sophia, passing by a tour on the Bosphorus.

Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman wedding: closer wedding?

In recent months, the gossip had alternated on a wedding in sight and rumors of orange blossom postponed. But it was Diletta Leotta who clarified: “The marriage has not been blown, those that are circulating are only rumors: the love story is true and I am very happy. There is only to do things with the right times”. And, judging from this visit by Leotta to the Yaman house, perhaps the time for the wedding is approaching …