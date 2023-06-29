Diletta Leotta to Mamma Dilettante with Alice Pignagnoli

«Many teams that until recently would have made false papers to have me now they are making excuses with my attorney not to even open a deal. I know for sure that 99% of this is influenced by the fact that I am a mother of more than two children (Eva and Mattia, the second son was born last Tuesday; ed)». Alice Pignagnoliconsidered one of the best goalkeepers in women’s football until a few years ago, formerly of Milan and Naples, put out of the squad by Lucchese for her second pregnancy, defends her ideas strenuously just as she once defended her goal posts.

Guest of Diletta Leotta in the new episode of “Mamma Dilettante”, the unpublished podcast and vodcast produced by Dopcast, available Thursday 29 June on YouTube and on the main podcast distribution platforms, Alice immediately proves to be a number 1, not only for her explosive muscles, but for the agility of thought that distinguishes and for his “honest speaking” of Dante’s memory.

«A few months ago a sports director told me that if one day one of my children had a fever I would not be able to go to the training camp. But that’s my job, not a hobby. I’m sorry that this way of thinking interests not only soccer mothers, but many working mothers» adds Alice, who will return to training already in August with the aim of finding a new project that lives up to her expectations by the end of December, when the Federation maternity.

The path that led Alice to the stars of women’s football was immediately uphill and fraught with obstacles. «As a child I wanted to be called Alicio, I cut my hair short so I could play with the boys. When I grew up I grew up in women’s football, in which it was unthinkable to be a player and a mother at the same time. Until last year we were only two active moms in all national championships. Even simply being married was a limit to the practice of competitive activity. During my first pregnancy some mornings I would wake up and I didn’t want a belly anymore. But I continued to train anyway to show everyone that I could reconcile the two. Perhaps this is also why I then had a cesarean delivery because my body at a muscular level was so stiff that it wasn’t ready for childbirth. A month after giving birth I had already lost 17 kg. For many years I envied men for the privilege they had over me».

However, with the birth of Mattia, the second son, Alice will necessarily have to review her positions. «Up to now my battle has always been in support of women. With the birth of my little boy now being on the other side will be difficult». But not impossible for someone like Alice who is used to exits in the middle of the area between a swarm of opponents. “When I got married, my eyes were black because my nose had just been broken.”

