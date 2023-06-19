Diletta Leotta and Alessia Marcuzzi, Amateur Mom starts with a bang

Alessia Marcuzzi is the first guest of Diletta Leotta’s new podcast and vodcast, Mamma Dilettante, available on YouTube and on the main distribution platforms.

During the talk with Diletta, Alessia talked about her extended family. “I’m much better friends with Gaia (Lucariello, current partner of Simone Inzaghi, ed) and Wilma (Faissol, current wife of Francesco Facchinetti, ed) than with Simone and Francesco! Actually we all love each other very much… I went to Gaia’s wedding […] it was a wonderful wedding. We also spent many Christmas holidays together. Our family management also depends on us, and they are two very intelligent women because they have been able to find the right balance”. On the theme of female independence Alessia Marcuzzi added: “I have always explained to my children that a mother who is satisfied at work is a happier and more serene mother. I explained it above all to Mia: for me economic independence is the basis and it is something I teach her too. I always say: it’s important that you don’t have to depend on a man, because in life you never know. I have two children, I broke up with my fathers. […] I am the head of the family and this is a very important thing”.

Alessia Marcuzzi to Diletta Leotta: “As a child I found a sex toy in my parents’ room”

“What would you do if your son or daughter found a sex toy at home?” Diletta Leotta asks Alessia Marcuzzi. And she reveals: “As a child I found a sex toy in my parents’ room”, explains the presenter, taking the lady of Italian football off guard. “My mother had me very young, 19/20 years old”, underlines Marcuzzi. And she says: “I caught her… Well now I’ll tell you something for which you’ll want my mum’s number: I found it as a child… I found it in mum and dad’s drawer, but I didn’t quite understand what it was , I realized later, over time. Let’s say that my parents are very free in everything, in the sense that they have never been oppressive or bigoted ”, she explains making Diletta Leotta laugh. “They don’t know I found it, I don’t think I ever told them. I’ve kept this secret until today, I think so. But then, when I grew up… At that moment I didn’t know what it was, when I thought about it a few years later, I said: ‘You guys are really geniuses’. My mother was light years ahead.”

Diletta Leotta and the dream: Loris Karius at Inter? Or at Milan. Or at the Monza…

Meanwhile, on the subject of the transfer market, the indcretion of the past few days signed by Dagospia still holds sway among the fans. “Diletta Leotta would dream of a transfer to Italy for her partner (Loris, Karius, ed)”. And again: “A wish that Dazn’s face would have expressed not only to his Loris but also to friends and colleagues, so much so as to “propose” it, so to speak, to Inter. An idea which, however, would not have warmed the hearts of the Nerazzurri managers. Will Diletta “procurator” now focus on Milan or Monza?”

