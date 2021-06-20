The indiscretion on the possible separate paths between the host Diletta Leotta and Dazn has been silenced. Dazn herself denied the rumors, and with a hint of healthy irony.

Diletta Leotta is now the “face” of A league, but since yesterday rumors have been circulating that have suggested a stop of the Leotta regarding the contract with Dazn.

After the arrival of Giorgia Rossi from Mediaset to the well-known streaming service, some (apparently false) assumptions have been generated. It has come to speak of Diletta Leotta ready to leave her role due to some uncomfortable dynamics. In short, a discontent that he would have resolved by leaving.

Almost as if to answer ironically to those who have circulated rumors – now we know – absolutely false, a post was published yesterday on the page Instagram Dazn.

Dazn on Instagram: “But when does August arrive?”

From page Instagram officer of Dazn, the photo that depicts Diletta Leotta with a microphone and underneath a description that suggests everything.

That is, that the Leotta is confirmed for next season and has already signed for the renewal of the contract. Then, Diletta Leotta will remain the official face of A league even this year.

As a description of the post, a “nice” response to all those who had thought badly. Dazn writes on Instagram:

But when does August arrive? No, not for the holidays but for the start of the new one A league

Also there Leotta published a photo of him that could not be more “obvious”, writing:

I don’t know about you, but I’m already counting the days that separate me from the next A league

Under the post of the Leotta, immediately the comment of the official page Dazn, with arm wrestling emoticons and heart-shaped eyes.

