Diletta Leotta I am about to leave: 10 kilos more and ninth month of pregnancy

Diletta Leotta has entered the ninth month of pregnancy: “+9 months +10kg +40 degrees” writes the presenter of the series a on Dazn in a social post accompanying a couple of photos in which she appears with an orange swimsuit among the cliffs of her beloved Sicily. For her and Loris Karius the countdown is ticking faster and faster towards the day they will become mum and dad.

Diletta Leotta, when will the baby be born? I’m leaving in mid-August

When will the birth be? The forecast is for August 16th, in conjunction with Diletta Leotta’s birthday. Still to understand what the name of the child will be. “I would have liked to name her after my mother, Ofelia. However, when I told her, instead of being moved, she rejected it. I would like an Italian name. Loris is more for a foreign name. We will decide when it will be born , looking at her”, the Sicilian showgirl had recently told.

Diletta Leotta and Karius: the goalkeeper confirmed in the rich Newcastle of the Arab fund Pif

Meanwhile, Loris Karius prepares to be a commuter dad. In fact, Newcastle last week announced that the goalkeeper will remain for next season until June 2024. So no Serie A for the former Liverpool player. “I don’t deny that it would be nice to see him play near me, perhaps around Milan or in Lombardy or in Liguria. In short, we can move throughout northern Italy, but also to central or southern Italy. It would be much more comfortable than in Newcastle,” Leotta said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. But the renewal with the Magpies, who bought Sandro Tonali in the summer and dream of a great season between the Premier League and the Champions League, was an unmissable professional opportunity.

