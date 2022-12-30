Diletta Miatello refuses to collaborate with the investigators and to admit the crime of her mother and the attempted crime of her father

Diletta Miatello, the former municipal policeman who took the life of his mother Maria Angela Sarto and reduced his father Giorgio Miatello to death, is in prison, but refuses to answer any questions. The investigators are certain that she is the perpetrator of the crime and of the attempted crime.

After the separation from her husband and the custody of her son to the man, Diletta Miatello had returned to live with his parentstwo elderly people aged 84 and 89.

I had lost my job and she was never able to find another job. They were there to point the finger at her maid and the younger daughter of the two elders. the latter, Clearon the day of the crime, she went to her parents’ house, as she was unable to contact them and made the sad discovery.

Both hit in the head with a blunt object, the mother in the bedroom and the father downstairs. The latter was dying, while there was nothing more they could do for the woman.

That morning, the maid had gone to the house, but Diletta had sent her away, telling her that the two elders they were still resting. Then, she tried to escape and booked a hotel room. The investigators managed to track her down thanks to the car license plate and surveillance cameras.

The coroner established that the mother could have died between the evening of 26 December, Boxing Day and the morning of the following 27 December.

According to the sister and the maid, there would be behind the motive economic reasons. Diletta often asked her parents for help, however her father had just suffered an accident and the maid told the investigators that he had not been able to go to withdraw some cash.

Perhaps it is the reason that could have triggered the anger of the 51-year-old Diletta Miatello. The man is hospitalized in the Padua hospital very serious conditions.