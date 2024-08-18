Tragic mourning in the world of cinema and theater, Diletta d’Andrea passed away this morning at the age of 82

After the terrible news of Alain Delon’s death, which arrived just today, the world of cinema and theater finds itself saying goodbye to another great character. She passed away today at the age of 82 Andrea’s Belovedtheatre and screen actress also known for being the third wife of Vittorio Gassman.

Diletta d’Andrea dies at 82

The sad announcement comes from the children Emanuel Salce And Jacopo Gassman who, jointly, announced that former actress Diletta d’Andrea passed away this morning. D’Andrea was 82 years old and, at least for the moment, her son did not specify the cause of death.

The Career of Diletta d’Andrea

In the world of cinema Beloved landed in 1957 with the film “Count Max” by Giorgio Bianchi alongside Alberto Sordi. The actress continued to act on the big screen until 1964. Among her titles “The crazy desire” of 1962 and “The Hours of Love” of 1963, both by Salce. Among the other great masterpieces in which Diletta participated we remember “Girls Goal” by Mario Mattoli and “Hercules challenges Samson” by Pietro Francisci. After 1964 the actress acted a lot in the theatre in the company of Vittorio Gassman.

Andrea’s Beloved

Read also: Alain Delon has died: the sad news comes from his children

Privacy

Andrea’s Beloved was born on February 8, 1942 in Rome. A very reserved woman regarding her private life. After a relationship with the director Luciano Salce from whom he had a son, EmanuelDiletta knows Victor Gassman. Diletta and Vittorio got married on December 6, 1970 in Velletri. From this love a son was born, Jacobin June 1980, the woman becomes a widow in 2000. Today Emanuele, director and actor and Jacopo, give the sad announcement. Diletta’s children let it be known that, in respect of the woman’s wishes and desire for discretion, there will be no funeral.

Diletta d’Andrea passed away today at the age of 82

A truly dark day for the world of cinema and theater that, in a single day, must say goodbye to two formidable actors who have written part of the history of the big screen and beyond.