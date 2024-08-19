Diletta D’Andrea, actress and third wife of Vittorio Gassman, has died

Actress Diletta D’Andrea, also known for being the third wife of Vittorio Gassman, died at the age of 82. She was widowed on June 29, 2000 and had a son with him, Jacopo, born in 1980.

The actress, who had previously been linked to director Luciano Salce, with whom she had a son, Emanuele, married Vittorio Gassman in 1970.

The announcement of the death was given by the sons Emanuele Salce and Jacopo Gassmann: “This morning (yesterday, ed.) our beloved mother Diletta d’Andrea Gassmann passed away. In compliance with her wishes and her desire for discretion, the children communicate that there will be no funeral”.

Also remembering the actress was Alessandro Gassman, Vittorio’s son, who wrote on his profile X wrote: “Today (yesterday, ed.) was not a happy day for me. After a year of serious losses, like my mother, my sister, that of a great friend, today that of Diletta D’Andrea, my father’s last wife, with whom I grew up for many years. A generation disappears, we must be strong, try to remember what we learned from them and what we can pass on to the younger ones. Thanks to the elders always”.

Diletta D’Andrea made her film debut in the film Count Maxalongside Alberto Sordi and Vittorio De Sica. Among the other films in which she starred, The crazy desire And The Hours of Loveboth directed by his former partner Luciano Salce.