Unknown to the general public at the time of his arrival, fundamental for Sito Alonso’s schemes a short time later, where a power forward specialist in shooting, the case of the one-dimensional DiLeo, and a point guard with many points in the shots fit like a glove. hands, a Frankamp who reached the top scorer in the Greek league with the modest Rethymno and at the time of his injury was third in points in the Endesa League.

At that moment in which all skinny dogs are fleas, in the second second leg after the quarantine by Covid-19 David DiLeo suffered a fracture of the third metacarpal of the right hand and, in the subsequent break, Frankamp was the one who in his first game with the Georgia national team fell due to a bone edema with a fractured right knee.

With both inactive for long periods of time, three and two months respectively, the club decided to give its two Americans permission to return to the United States to reunite with their family and continue their recovery on their own, with the follow-up of the medical services of the club from a distance, in order to also regain the players’ spirits after some difficult last months at UCAM, especially for Frankamp, ​​whom the succession of adverse events in the form of bad play, defeats and injuries led to a lot of nostalgia for home.

That time off has ended for both players, who will continue their recovery in Murcia. Thus, DiLeo is scheduled to return today, while Frankamp still has a few days in the United States and could do so later this week.