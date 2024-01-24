Dilbert Aguilar's wife talks about his health: “He was never admitted to the ICU due to pulmonary fibrosis”

The singer Dilbert Aguilar is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the EsSalud Hospital of Angamos, since January 19, due to problems with his respiratory tract. His health status was of concern to his fans and now, Jhazmin Gutarra, wife of the well-known Peruvian artist, spoke out and explained the real state of health of the musical performer. She stated that her partner is “out of danger” and is progressing favorably.

Why did Dilbert Aguilar enter the intensive care unit?

After learning that Dilbert Aguilar was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the EsSalud Hospital on Av. Angamos, it was said that the 'Vuela palomita' interpreter was taken to said hospital for pulmonary fibrosis. This Wednesday, January 24, his wife Jhazmin Gutarra He came out to give details of the artist's state of health and discarded this version.

Dilbert Aguilar remains hospitalized. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Dilbert Aguilar

“He was never admitted to the ICU for pulmonary fibrosis or anything. He was admitted with severe pneumonia. If the doctors chose to admit him to the ICU, it was because they wanted his recovery to be favorable and a little quick. He is conscious, I see him every day and talk to him“, he declared to La República.

What is Dilbert Aguilar's health status?

According to the Peruvian artist's partner, the health of Dilbert Aguilar She is improving and that the only person who can attest to her state of health is her, since she is the only one who has official information.

“Thank God it's getting better. Do not be carried away by comments that other people who do not have any direct family ties to my husband may give. The only authorized person who enters and receives medical information is me, what comes from me is valuable, not from other people. His current status (is that) he is out of danger and is evolving favorably.“he explained.