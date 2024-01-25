Dilbert Aguilar alarmed more than one when he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the EsSalud Hospital of Angamos. After a few days, The interpreter is stable and out of danger. In this context, Jazmín Gutarra, the artist's wife, separated ties from Claudia Portocarrero, the musician's ex-partner, and assured that it is not her duty to inform him about the improvement of her spouse.

YOU CAN SEE: Dilbert Aguilar remains hospitalized, but is now out of danger

What did Jazmín Gutarra, wife of Dilbert Aguilar, say about Claudia Portocarrero?

First of all, Jazmín Gutarra denied that her partner has pulmonary fibrosis, cocomment that the model mentioned in the program 'Everything is filtered'. “That is totally false. He entered ICU) for a diagnosis of asevere pneumonia”, he said for Radio Nueva Q.

Later, she specified that only close relatives have the right to know the singer's health status: “I respect the friendship that my husband may have with her, I don't know what to tell you. If I didn't answer him, it was because I'm busy, but saying things like that, out of context, is superfluous. (…) You have no right to know about my husband.”, he stated.

Claudia Portocarrero and Dilbert Aguilar maintain a solid friendship. Photo: composition LR/La República/Instagram by Claudia Portocarrero/diffusion

“Yes, I sent him things about his health, I sent it to him. Yes, I told her, but it makes me quite sad that she wants to oppose me. or the family, which is not going to happen,” he added to Popular. “Personally, I have no reason to inform a person who is not my immediate family. (…) We must respect. I have nothing against her, everything is fine,” he concluded.

YOU CAN SEE: Dilbert Aguilar speaks for the first time after being hospitalized: “See you soon on stage”

What happened to Dilbert Aguilar?

Dilbert Aguilar was admitted to ICU on January 19 for a severe pneumoniabut he is now out of danger.

The doctor Marco Almeri communicated with the program 'Everything is filtered' through a video call and assured that he knew details about the interpreter's health. “He arrived in an emergency at the hospital with a 10-day history of fever, general malaise, a severe infection in his lungs. When the studies were performed, it was found that it was pneumonia; so , It is a lung infection and this is being fought with antibiotics“, held.

#Dilbert #Aguilar39s #wife #attacks #Claudia #Portocarrero