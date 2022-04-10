“JB on ATVs”, in its edition on Saturday, April 9, invited Dilbert Aguilar to participate in the segment “Trampolín a la champa”, where the embarrassing episode lived days ago with Milagros Leiva, who shouted at the cumbia singer’s musicians, was parodied. This is due to the fact that the bus they were traveling on occupied their space in the parking lot.

“I have brought my trunkmobile”, said the 47-year-old artist when using the word used by the Willax TV journalist. She referred in a pejorative tone to the vehicle in which the artists were traveling: “I want to know who is the driver of this truck!”

Dilbert Aguilar in JB on ATV

The comedian Danny Rosales, in his character of ‘Viejoleta’, recreated the harsh words that Milagros Leiva released against the cumbiambero musicians. JB took the opportunity to ask Dilbert Aguilar what happened to the bus.

“I dont know. The guard told me: ‘Leave your car there’. And I have left my car there. The singer replied and then performed his hit “Unita más”.

As a final message, Dilbert Aguilar remarked: “Music is healthy and healthy, healthy”.

Did Dilbert Aguilar apologize to Milagros Leiva?

After what happened with Milagros Leiva, Dilbert Aguilar gave his version of the events to the Magaly TV program. “She got on the bus to yell at them, in a haughty tone she said: ‘Who is Dilbert Aguilar? Who are these misfits?’ He told me: ‘Who have you beaten?’ ”, said the voice of “Agony of love” and “I do not want you to cry again”.