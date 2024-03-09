After it was learned in January that the singer Dilbert Aguilar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the EsSalud hospital on Angamos Avenue, some unscrupulous pages on social networks took advantage of the situation to spread the false news that a Peruvian interpreter died, This generated concern among close people and fans of the artist. However, despite the fact that he is already at home and with a notable improvement in his health, this situation has not stopped and he decided to clarify again that he is alive.

What did Dilbert Aguilar say about the false news about his death?

Some online portals spread false information about the death of some Peruvian artists, forcing those affected to come out and deny it. Once again it was Dilbert Aguilar's turn, who was upset by this event, since this type of act generates anguish in his family, friends and followers.

“Yes, I am indeed aware of the news, you can't imagine how many calls I am receiving, I think about 30 thousand. It's incredible how evil some people are. “They don't notice the damage they do with these things,” he told Expreso.

Dilbert Aguilar is already at home after leaving the ICU. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Dilbert Aguilar See also Dilbert Aguilar's wife talks about his health: "He was never admitted to the ICU due to pulmonary fibrosis"

Along these lines, he did not hesitate to send a message to those people who use his name for this type of fake news: “Here I am standing, I live to continue singing, there is Dilbert for a while, I feel much better and with my batteries recharged to continue bringing joy to Peru and the world. Soon I will be with all of you wherever you call me,” she said.

When will Dilbert Aguilar return to the stage?

Dilbert Aguilar's health has been improving favorably, so much so that the singer He already has a date to return to the stage and reconnect with his followers to the rhythm of his best musical hits. He announced that in a month he will be performing with his entire repertoire.

“I am just making a statement announcing my return with force. Starting in April I will officially return to the stage and this comes out (about his death). I still have high morale and I just want to meet my audience again, I miss them and I know they miss me,” he stated.

Why was Dilbert Aguilar in the ICU?

The singer Dilbert Aguilar He was admitted on Friday, January 19, to the Intensive Care Unit of the EsSalud Hospital in Angamos, in Miraflores, due to serious respiratory problems that needed urgent attention, a situation that caused concern for his wife.

The doctor Marco Almeri, in statements to the program 'Everything leaks', spoke about Dilbert's serious health situation in the ICU, pointing out that he suffered from pulmonary fibrosis. Previously, Claudia Portocarrero had indicated in a Panamericana Televisión program that Dilbert suffered from said illness, which contributed to the confusion about the artist's state of health. However, this claim was later refuted by the singer's wife and she said that she was suffering from an acute case of pneumonia.