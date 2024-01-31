Dilbert Aguilar He worried his followers after it became known among his fans that he suffered pneumonia, which forced him to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the EsSalud Angamos Hospital. His wife, Jhazmin Gutarra, pointed out that he was recovering little by little and last Tuesday night he surprised her by reappearing on her social networks to send a message of gratitude to those who cared about his health.

YOU CAN SEE: Dilbert Aguilar's wife attacks Claudia Portocarrero: “She has no right to know about him”

What message did Dilbert Aguilar send to his followers?

Through his official Instagram account, Dilbert Aguilar He recorded a short video where he confirmed his release from the hospital. In the clip, he was grateful for the followers, family and media who constantly asked about his health. After just over a week, the 'Vuela palomita' singer was reunited with his wife and his daughter.

“Thank God, I'm already recovering at home and I make this video to wholeheartedly thank all my friends, family, and all the people from the press who took the time to pray for me, call and worry about my health,” he said on the aforementioned social network.

Dilbert Aguilar spoke about his state of health. Photo: Instagram / Dilbert Aguilar

YOU CAN SEE: Claudia Portocarrero on Dilbert Aguilar: 12 days ago I saw him in bad condition, but they did not take him to the hospital

What did Dilbert Aguilar say about his return to the stage?

After being hospitalized for more than seven days At the Miraflores hospital, Dilbert Aguilar said that he must currently undergo treatment to improve his health before thinking about returning to the stage. However, the Peruvian singer did not rule out the possibility that this could take place very soon.

For now, I don't know when I'm going to return to the stage because I have a treatment to complete, but I hope that soon we can meet again.”said.

YOU CAN SEE: Claudia Portocarrero responds to Dilbert's wife: “She is uncomfortable, but he is my family”

What happened to Dilbert Aguilar?

As mentioned in previous lines, Dilbert Aguilar He was hospitalized due to a lung condition. Doctor Marco Alghieri spoke live with the Panamericana Televisión program, 'Everything is filtered', where he indicated that the singer-songwriter entered the hospital with 10 days of fever and the studies showed that it was severe pneumonia.

“He arrived at the hospital in an emergency with a 10-day history of fever, general malaise, a severe infection in his lungs. When the studies were performed, it was found that it was pneumonia; so “It is a lung infection and is being treated with antibiotics.”supported Samuel Suárez.

YOU CAN SEE: Dilbert Aguilar: how did his love story with his wife Jazmín Gutarra come about and how many children do they have?

What did Jhazmín Gutarra say about Dilbert Aguilar?

Jhazmín Gutarra, partner and mother of Dilbert Aguilar's daughter, denied all the rumors that circulated around the singer. She pointed out that he was not admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Angamos Hospital due to pulmonary fibrosis, but rather it was a recommendation from his treating doctor in order to seek his speedy recovery.

“He was never admitted to the ICU due to pulmonary fibrosis or anything, it was due to severe pneumonia. If the doctors chose to admit him to the ICU it was because they wanted his recovery to be favorable and a little quick. He is conscious, I see everything days”, declared to La República.