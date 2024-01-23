What happened to Dilbert Aguilar? The cumbia singer has generated concern among his fans when it was announced that he is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the EsSalud Hospital of Angamos due to complications in his health. The news took his followers by surprise, since the singer had a series of concerts scheduled in Peru. His relatives spoke out on the matter and stated that they will try to keep the issue confidential. He knows everything that is known about the delicate state of health of the Peruvian artist.

Dilbet Aguilar is admitted to the ICU: latest news on the singer's health What happened to Dilbert Aguilar? The well-known interpreter of 'Vuela palomita' was admitted last Friday, January 19, to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the EsSalud Hospital in Angamos. The artist was transferred to said hospital due to problems with his respiratory tract. “Suddenly, he became ill when he was at a presentation in the interior of the country. They immediately transferred him to a center in the area, then they referred him to our capital,” said a close friend of the singer to a local media. Claudia Portocarrero went to look for Dilbert at the hospital to find out about his health Claudia Portocarrero revealed that she tried to find out personally what Dilbert's current state of health is and therefore, she went to the clinic where he is hospitalized. Unfortunately, the model could not find the singer due to the change of personnel at the Angamos hospital. See also Dilbert Aguilar parodies what happened with Milagros Leiva in "JB en ATV" “I know that he is in the ICU, that he has fibrosis and that he has been hospitalized since the 19th. I went to look for him at the hospital and to get more information, but I couldn't because of the change in the staff's schedule,” he told the program 'Everything is filters'. Essalud doctor reveals details of Dilbert Aguilar's health The doctor Marco Almeri communicated with the program 'Everything is filtered' through a video call and assured that he knew details about Dilbert's health. The doctor said that the musician shows great strength to improve, but he arrived with several days of fever. “He arrived in an emergency at the hospital with a 10-day history of fever, general malaise, a strong infection in his lungs, so when they performed the studies, it was found that it was pneumonia; So, it is a lung infection and this is being fought with antibiotics,” he said. Credit: Panamericana What will happen to Dilbert Aguilar's presentations in Peru? After learning of the singer's situation, all his presentations within the country have been temporarily suspended. The musician's family “is watching how the author evolves,” a source close to the singer told the newspaper Expreso. Credits: Instagram / Dilbert Aguilar How old is Dilbert Aguilar? Dilbert Aguilar is a renowned Peruvian cumbia singer who won love with his songs. The interpreter of 'Amor clandestino' is currently 49 years old. He was born on August 4, 1974 in the department of Cajamarca and in his youth he formed his group Orquesta la tribu. See also Dilbert Aguilar's wife talks about his health: "He was never admitted to the ICU due to pulmonary fibrosis" How did Dilbert Aguilar's hospitalization occur? According to someone close to Dilbert Aguilar's family, the singer began to feel bad during a performance in a town in the country, which led him to seek medical attention at a medical center. Later he was transferred to the Essalud de Angamos hospital, in Miraflores, where he has been treated by a team of doctors. Credit: Willax Claudia Portocarrero speaks out after the internment of Dilbert Aguilar Claudia Portocarrero communicated through a call with the program 'Everything leaks' after learning that the singer Dilbert Aguilar was admitted to an emergency clinic in Miraflores. “I found out from a person who came to the hospital and told me that he had seen Dilbert in the hospital. So I called him and no one answered me,” said the model while her voice broke.

What is Dilbert Aguilar's health status?

The program 'America shows' announced this Tuesday in January that Dilbert Aguilar entered the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from Friday, January 19.

According to the space broadcast by América TV, the prognosis of the 'Vuela palomita' interpreter remains the same. in reserve and their relatives arrived in Lima from Jaen to keep an eye on how Dilbert's health is evolving.

It should be noted that the 49-year-old artist's manager has not yet commented on the situation Aguilar is going through.

According to information from the newspaper Expreso, the artist has a pulmonary fibrosis and your partner Jasmine Gutarra is in his care.

Likewise, the program 'Love and Fire' confirmed the presence of Dilbert in the Angamos EsSalud Hospitallocated in Miraflores.

The prognosis of the 'Vuela palomita' interpreter is reserved. Photo: Leonardo Santana / La República See also Milagros Leiva stars in a strong discussion with musicians from Dilbert Aguilar

Did Dilbert Aguilar offer a concert with an oxygen tank?

In July 2023, Dilbert Aguilar gave a concert in Cutervo, Cajamarca, in which he was seen wearing a oxygen tank with the aim of continuing singing.

Given the concern of his fans, the singer mentioned: “I was sick a few days ago, hospitalized, and I asked God to give me health. For the moment, I am with oxygen, “But I do it for you, because you deserve respect and affection.”

Who is Dilbert Aguilar and what is his real name?

The cumbia singer Esladi Edilberto Aguilar Fernándezknown artistically as Dilbert Aguilar, was born on August 4, in the city of Jaen in Cajamarca in 1974. Currently, the interpreter is 49 years old.

It should be noted that the artist was diagnosed poliomyelitis at eight months of age, which caused his short stature. In an interview, Aguilar noted that since he was a child he had a innate musical talent since he quickly learned to play guitar and organ.

He moved to Lima after finishing school because “he wanted to be a doctor”; However, he ended up turning to music after the encouragement of his colleagues. This artist began his musical career in the orchestra The Great Family of Comas. In 2000, Aguilar rose to fame with the help of music producer Nilver Huárac.