The world of music and fans of Dilbert Aguilar became concerned on January 23 after the critical health situation of the renowned singer was made public. At first it was believed that the performer suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, although this information was later denied by the artist's wife, Jazmín Gutarra. What happened? Find out all the details in this note.

What happened to Dilbert Aguilar's health?

Dilbert Aguilar was admitted on Friday, January 19, to the Intensive Care Unit of the EsSalud Hospital in Angamos, Miraflores. The apparent cause was respiratory problems that required immediate attention, which alerted his wife.

The doctor Marco Almeri declared in the program 'Everything leaks' about the complex health situation that Dilbert faces in the ICU. The doctor had stated that the singer suffered from pulmonary fibrosis. This information would be denied shortly after by the singer's wife. Previously, Claudia Portocarrero had also communicated with the Panamericana Televisión program, where she stated that the singer suffered from this condition, generating confusion about his diagnosis.

What did Dilbert Aguilar's wife say about his state of health?

Jasmine Gutarra revealed that the singer is stable and stated that he never suffered from pulmonary fibrosis. In addition, he pointed out that they admitted him to the ICU as a preventive measure so that he can have a more optimal recovery.

“He was never admitted to the ICU for pulmonary fibrosis or anything. He was admitted for severe pneumonia. If the doctors chose to admit him to the ICU, it was because they wanted his recovery to be favorable and a little quick. He is conscious, I am I see him every day and talk to him“, he declared to La República.

What did Claudia Portocarrero say about Dilbert Aguilar's wife?

After Gutarraseemed uncomfortable with other people's statements about Aguilar, Claudia Portocarrero pointed out that she understands Jazmín's annoyance, but that she did it for the good of Dilbert.

“I had a communication with her and she is a little upset, uncomfortable because of all the information that had appeared in the media and because it has been made public. She is not upset, but she is uncomfortable, and I told her that I have nothing to do with it because I focus on Dilbert, not the press (…). “He is my family, we have known each other for more than 18 years.”held.

Claudia Portocarrero and Dilbert Aguilar have maintained a solid friendship since they ended their relationship. Photo: LR composition / YouTube / Instagram Dilbert Aguilar

