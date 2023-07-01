The world of motorsports is after a sad scene was experienced this Saturday at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit where the barely 18-year-old driver, Dilano van’t Hoff died in full competition when he was part of a collision with another car.

He ran the Europe Regional Formula Championship, there the Dutchman jumped onto the track to demonstrate his skills behind the wheel but an oversight would lead him to lose his life. As reported from Belgium, everything happened after a crash involving more than one pilot and Dilano van’t Hoff was left in the center of the track taking a full impact that was fatal for him.

The race was in its last leg right on the Kemmel Straight. The track did not have the best of views as the rain complicated everything. Given this, control of the single-seaters began to be lost where several pilots began to pile up on the track, cases such as Enzo Scionti, Joshua Dufek, Dilano van’t Hoff and Adam Fitzgerald.

The main parties involved in the accident were the aforementioned adam fitzgerald who had an impressive impact with Dilano van’t Hoff’s car. The blow was so strong that both pilots had to be taken urgently to a hospital and it was there where

Dilano van’t Hoff died because the injuries were too strong.

The news was released by the company with which the Dutchman was running, MP Motosport“Is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver Dilano van’t Hoff, passed away as a result of an accident during the second race of the Aline Formula Regional Europe Championship at Spa-Francorchamps,” it read.

Formula 1 also prior to the start of its activities this Saturday issued a statement in memory of the pilot, “Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” it read.