Outgoing minister Dilan Yesilgöz (46) is ready to succeed Mark Rutte as leader of the VVD, she announced on Wednesday morning. Who is she? What drives her? In an interview with our weekend magazine Mezza at the end of last year, she explained what shaped her. “My philosophy is: for one it takes longer than for the other, but you keep going.”

#Dilan #Yesilgöz #succeed #Rutte #drive #brought #lot