MinisterShe’s the type what-you-see-is-what-you-get. And please don’t call her a victim of the disease that struck her a few years ago. Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius (45) does not want to be pigeonholed. But she is increasingly seeing how her past as a refugee has shaped her. “Turkey is a country that hurt me,” she says in this interview from our magazine Mezza.
Tobias den Hartog >
Latest update:
10-12-22, 12:09
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Dilan #Yesilgöz #illness #bad #patient #spent #hours #googling
Leave a Reply