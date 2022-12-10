MinisterShe’s the type what-you-see-is-what-you-get. And please don’t call her a victim of the disease that struck her a few years ago. Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius (45) does not want to be pigeonholed. But she is increasingly seeing how her past as a refugee has shaped her. “Turkey is a country that hurt me,” she says in this interview from our magazine Mezza.