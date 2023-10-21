Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The water in the Baltic Sea was higher than it had been in 100 years, and the damage was in the millions. One woman died and 2,000 had to flee. The storm surge balance.

Kiel – State of emergency on the Baltic Sea coast, especially in Schleswig-Holstein. The worst is now over, but the damage from the storm surge is enormous. The disaster control agency expects the flood damage to run into the three-digit million range. How bad it really looks will become clear on Saturday, said chief of staff Ralf Kirchhoff to the news agency dpa.

Storm surge hits the Baltic Sea coast: 2,000 people evacuated – dam burst in Arnis

Kirchhoff estimates that disaster control has evacuated around 2,000 people from the flood areas. Places like Eckernförde, Schleswig and Brodersby were affected. Residents in the Rendsburg-Eckernförde district also had to leave their homes.

In the Schlei town of Arnis, two dikes were broken. 700 rescue workers were deployed in the Schleswig-Flensburg district and fought against the flood, writes the Schleswig-Holstein newspaper. Nobody was injured. “Residents in the affected areas have been informed. There is no immediate danger. Parkstrasse and Lindenweg are currently being evacuated. Around 40 people are affected and are now being taken to Grödersby,” the district said.

The emergency services had to abandon a dike in Maasholm on Friday evening. The 600-resident community was also evacuated.

Probably no drowned people in Baltic Sea storm surge – woman killed by tree on Fehmarn

There should still be people on pleasure boats on Saturday. The good news: “According to current knowledge, we don’t have any drowning victims,” says Kirchhoff. However, a woman died on Fehmarn, she was killed by a tree. The 33-year-old from the Ostholstein district lived on the island and was sitting in her car when the tree fell on her. The police did not provide any further details about the accident. Several Holidaymakers were brought to safety by sea rescue.

Storm surge hits Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: coastal promenades like here at Kiel’s Tiessenkai were completely flooded. © Axel Heimken/picture alliance/dpa

By midday the water had already spilled over the streets in coastal cities such as Kiel, Lübeck and Flensburg. There were also fallen trees and loose objects. In addition, many car owners apparently did not manage to drive their parked cars out of the endangered areas in time.

Peak of storm surge passed: Weather will probably not improve until Monday

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the storm surge reached its peak around 10 p.m., reports NDR. The water levels no longer rose, but remained constant at a high level. Due to strong winds, the shipping company Scandlines stopped ferry operations on the Rostock-Gedser and Puttgarden-Rodby routes on Friday. It should be started up again on Saturday morning. Rail traffic was suspended on several routes around Kiel on Friday evening.

The German Weather Service (DWD) expects that the situation on the Baltic Sea coast will not improve significantly until Monday. The wind dies down, but the precipitation remains. At least the temperatures remain mild at 14 to 16 degrees. In northern Lower Saxony, however, it could even the first snow falls. (moe)