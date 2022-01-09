The dike that overflowed and flooded a section of the BR-040 in Nova Lima (MG) yesterday (8) has moved to emergency level 3, as determined by the National Mining Agency (ANM). This is the highest level of risk and indicates the possibility of a breakout.

In a statement, the ANM informed that the elevation of the emergency level was decided after an inspection of the dike yesterday afternoon. It will be up to the mining company Vallourec to reinforce the stability of the structure. Agency technicians work closely with company officials to monitor the risk of disruption.

According to the Minas Gerais Fire Department, the measure was expected and always occurs when there is movement of the sterile pile (mineral tailings). Vallourec reported that activities at the mine have been suspended since yesterday, when the disaster occurred.

At around 10:30 am yesterday, a section of the BR-040 near the exit from Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro was flooded with mud and ore tailings. The incident occurred after the dike overflowed because of heavy rains that hit Minas Gerais this weekend.

The flood swept away cars and trucks, but left only one minor injured. The flood went to a forested area on the side of the road. Six families living in the region were evacuated.

Last night, the Minas Gerais Court of Justice ordered the suspension of the mine’s activities until the mining company presents documents that prove the stability of the structure. Vallourec reported that activities at the site were suspended immediately after the dike overflowed.

