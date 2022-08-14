The chairs are carefree in the striking green grass. It is also an idyllic spot, this garden on the canal on the edge of Strijen, a village in the Hoeksche Waard. Like everything else here in the wider area, the garden is about 60 centimeters lower than the water surface. You won’t find it more Dutch than this. Three willow trees, two garden chairs and Leonard Neargte, maintenance manager of the Hollandse Delta water board. Would the residents know that the dike near their house has two cracks of about five meters each?