For the first time in years, the average trade tax multiplier is falling in Germany. The municipalities are thus intensifying the struggle to attract companies to the area. But in the Corona crisis, the scope is narrow.

Leverkusen is one of the most generous municipalities when it comes to trade tax

KMunicipalities are increasingly engaging in tax competition, especially in metropolitan areas. This is reported by WELT AM SONNTAG, citing an evaluation by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK). Accordingly, the average trade tax multiplier in 2020 fell nationwide for the first time in years.

It fell from 436 percent in 2019 to 435 percent. The lowest assessment rates have three municipalities that are in the immediate vicinity of economically strong cities.

In addition to the Rhenish cities of Leverkusen and Monheim, which only apply 250 percent, this includes Unterhaching near Munich with 295 percent. According to the DIHK evaluation, the municipalities with the highest trade tax rates are led by Oberhausen and Mülheim, each with 580 percent.

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities assumes that the average assessment rates will remain at the same level in the coming year despite the Corona crisis and the associated tax losses. “The municipalities will have to pursue the goal of balancing the budget, but avoid additional burdens for companies and citizens as much as possible, especially during the crisis,” said General Manager Gerd Landsberg WELT AM SONNTAG.

He combined the statement with the expectation of politicians to strengthen local finances through aid measures beyond 2020. This week it was decided that the federal and state governments will offset the municipalities’ trade tax losses this year. The trade tax makes up about half of the tax burden for corporations.

City Council President calls for a rescue package for municipalities The municipalities will have at least 15 billion euros less in their coffers this year. Large losses are to be expected, especially in trade tax. Finance Minister Scholz should now help.

