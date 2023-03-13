DISAB awarded the International Scientific Advisory Council of DIHAD, which is based in Geneva – Switzerland.. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates” Award for Best International Personality in the Field of Humanitarian Relief For the year 2023 and the title of “Mother of Peace” in honor of Her Highness’s efforts and in appreciation of her continuous support in promoting humanitarian and relief work globally, as Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak plays a pioneering role in providing medical assistance and supporting those in need around the world, in addition to her efforts in supporting women’s rights and gender equality.

On behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and Advisor to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, received the award presented by His Excellency Ambassador Dr. The Mediterranean Parliament of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and His Excellency Ambassador Gerhard Bottmann Kramer, CEO of the DIHAD Foundation for Sustainable Humanitarian Action, and CEO of Disap, during the opening ceremony of the Dubai International Conference and Conference for Relief and Development (DIHAD), which will last for three days at the Dubai World Trade Center .

In her speech, Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi said, “Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is a symbol of the human stature that we all aspire to and aspire to. Today to celebrate her endless achievements and contributions towards humanity.

The award is one of the prestigious awards in the fields of global humanitarian relief, which is granted by the International Scientific Advisory Board of Hadad “Desap” based in Geneva – Switzerland, “in appreciation of the global personalities and leaders who play a prominent role in supporting the needy around the world. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is considered the first female figure to win with the award.”

For his part, Ambassador Dr. Abdel-Salam Al-Madani said, “On behalf of the scientific and organizational committees in DIHAD, and the Global Scientific Advisory Board “DISAP” of the DIHAD Foundation for Sustainable Humanitarian Action, he expressed pride and appreciation for the remarkable efforts made by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and she deserves honor and the title “Mother of Peace.” Where the whole world is blessed with a kind mother who radiates blessings and spreads goodness.

His Excellency Ambassador Gerhard Putman Kramer said, “The full meanings of humanity, sacrifice and giving were embodied in the person of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. We are pleased and honored to present her with this award in appreciation of her long history and constant devotion to helping humanity in all parts of the globe.”

The activities of the Dubai International Conference and Exhibition for Relief and Development – DIHAD 2023 will continue until March 15th and are expected to attract more than 8,200 visitors and participants from 110 countries and the presence of 828 non-governmental organizations and humanitarian associations, in addition to many suppliers of aid, materials, relief and other humanitarian workers.